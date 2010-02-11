KSU's Sias Asks Lawmakers To Avoid More Education Cuts

Kentucky State University President Mary Sias is the latest public college president to appear before a House budget subcommittee in Frankfort.Like her colleagues, Sias pleaded with lawmakers to hold the line on further budget cuts. But Rep. Arnold Simpson, who chairs the panel, says additional cuts may be unavoidable.“Now, I know you don’t want to hear it. No one wants to deal with the realities. But unless we find funding, unless we get additional funding sources, unless we can reduce state government in other quadrants other than education, we may look at that prospect,” he said.Subcommittee recommendations will be used to help craft a new state budget. Behind-the-scenes negotiations on the budget continue.