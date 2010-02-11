© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

KSU's Sias Asks Lawmakers To Avoid More Education Cuts

By Rick Howlett
Published February 11, 2010 at 9:54 PM EST

Kentucky State University President Mary Sias is the latest public college president to appear before a House budget subcommittee in Frankfort.Like her colleagues, Sias pleaded with lawmakers to hold the line on further budget cuts. But Rep. Arnold Simpson, who chairs the panel, says additional cuts may be unavoidable.“Now, I know you don’t want to hear it. No one wants to deal with the realities. But unless we find funding, unless we get additional funding sources, unless we can reduce state government in other quadrants other than education, we may look at that prospect,” he said.Subcommittee recommendations will be used to help craft a new state budget. Behind-the-scenes negotiations on the budget continue.

Mary Sias Kentucky State University Kentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
