© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Transparency Bill Clears Kentucky House Committee

By Rick Howlett
Published February 10, 2010 at 8:38 PM EST

Legislation seeking more transparency by the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities has cleared a House committee.Recent state audits of each agency uncovered lax oversight and questionable spending. Among those applauding the House bill is State Auditor Crit Luallen.“We have good people on these boards who are working hard to turn things around, and move forward, and restore accountability. This legislation will just insure that they are held to the same standards that we hold our mayors and judges to, that serve on these boards,” she said.The bill, which would subject each agency to state sunshine laws and new ethical standards, now moves to the House floor. Similar legislation sponsored by Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown already has Senate approval.

Tags
News Kentucky Association of CountiesKentucky League of CitiestransparencyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content