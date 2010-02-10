Transparency Bill Clears Kentucky House Committee

Legislation seeking more transparency by the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities has cleared a House committee.Recent state audits of each agency uncovered lax oversight and questionable spending. Among those applauding the House bill is State Auditor Crit Luallen.“We have good people on these boards who are working hard to turn things around, and move forward, and restore accountability. This legislation will just insure that they are held to the same standards that we hold our mayors and judges to, that serve on these boards,” she said.The bill, which would subject each agency to state sunshine laws and new ethical standards, now moves to the House floor. Similar legislation sponsored by Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown already has Senate approval.