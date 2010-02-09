Bill Would Allow Superintendents to Choose Principals

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighLegislation approved by a Kentucky House committee alters a key education reform provision enacted 20 years ago.Under the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990, school-based councils choose principals. But legislation sponsored by Rep. Kent Stevens, would let superintendents make the final choice if, within three weeks, school councils are unable to reach agreement on a finalist.“I just feel, in my opinion, that the superintendent sees the total picture and knows what’s best for the school system," says Stevens, "and you’d be crazy not to want the best person.”With 18 members of the House Education committee voting Yes, and nine voting No, the bill advanced to the House floor.The committee also heard testimony from First Lady Jane Beshear on a bill boosting the dropout age from 16 to 18 by July 2014, but delayed action on the measure.