© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Texting Bill Advances In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published February 4, 2010 at 11:04 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill banning text messaging while driving continues moving forward through the Kentucky General Assembly.Rep. Keith Hall of Phelps says he has seen the light. He voted against the texting bill in committee, but that was before his wife was involved in serious accident in Frankfort.“And I rushed to the site where my wife was sitting in her vehicle. And they had the big neck brace on her and getting ready to put her on a gurney. And I said, 'Honey what happened?' She said, 'my cell phone rang, and I looked down. And when I looked down, the vehicle darted in front of me, I T-boned her on the East-West Connector at Martin Luther King, and the woman was on a cell phone,'” he said.Hall voted for the texting ban, which sailed through the House 80-16, and moves to the Senate. The bill prohibits drivers from reading or sending text messages from a moving vehicle.A similar measure is moving through the Indiana General Assembly.

Tags
News texting billKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content