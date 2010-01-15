Kentucky Lawmakers Wrap Up Second Week Of Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers are headed home for a long weekend, after wrapping up week two of the 2010 session. Monday is a legislative holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Legislators return on Tuesday to hear Gov. Steve Beshear’s budget address. House Speaker Greg Stumbo is still interested in the concept of a one-year budget.“It would be under the understanding that we’d come back and look at it in the second year, which we could do anyhow. It’s really just semantics. It’s not a one-year budget because we would be here in January - do exactly like we did last January and reassess the second year of the biennium.Legislative leaders will get a briefing on the governor’s budget plan Tuesday morning. The governor’s speech before a joint session of the legislature is Tuesday night.