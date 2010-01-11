Report: Brinkman Won't Seek Re-Election

A state lawmaker from Jefferson County says he won't seek re-election this year to the Kentucky House.Republican Scott Brinkman has held the 32nd District House seat since 2000,representing the Lyndon and Hurstbourne areas.He tells the Courier-Journal that he's stepping aside in order to take on more responsibilities at his Louisville law firm, and won't run for Louisville mayor, as has been rumored.Former Louisville Metro Councilwoman and fellow Republican Julie Raque Adams says she'll file for Brinkman's House seat Tuesday.As of Monday, no Democrat had filed for the seat.