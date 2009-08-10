State Education Officials Provide SB1 Update

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighLawmakers in Frankfort are now up-to-date on implementation of Senate Bill One, the first major reform of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990.Senate Bill One, approved by the 2009 General Assembly, alters assessment standards and allows annual tracking of individual student performance. It also requires the Department of Education and the Council on Postsecondary Education to do a better job of cooperating to reduce the state’s high dropout and remediation rates.That’s definitely happening, says CPE President Robert King.“What I have seen so far has been a very powerful collaboration between the staff at CPE and the staff at KDE, and so I'm delighted with the progress that is being made," says King, "I hope you will be as well.”Members of the interim Education committee also welcomed new state Education Commissioner Terry Holliday to Frankfort. Holliday, who began work last week, says implementation of Senate Bill One is his top priority.