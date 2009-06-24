Special Session Winding Down In Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe special session of the Kentucky General Assembly is expected to wrap up today in Frankfort.House and Senate conferees have reached agreement on a budget reduction plan and a financing mechanism for major bridge projects.Senate President David Williams says they’re also very close to agreement on the governor’s economic incentives plan.“Yes, I anticipate that we will reach accord on everything that we can agree on and we will be ready to vote on measures that will be enacted shortly after we convene,” Williams said Tuesday night.If that happens, the special session, which began June 15th will come to a close. The session, which originally was called to balance the state budget, will likely be best remembered for video slots legislation, that squeaked through the House, only to die in Senate committee.