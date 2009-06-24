© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Special Session Winding Down In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published June 24, 2009 at 2:42 PM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe special session of the Kentucky General Assembly is expected to wrap up today in Frankfort.House and Senate conferees have reached agreement on a budget reduction plan and a financing mechanism for major bridge projects.Senate President David Williams says they’re also very close to agreement on the governor’s economic incentives plan.“Yes, I anticipate that we will reach accord on everything that we can agree on and we will be ready to vote on measures that will be enacted shortly after we convene,” Williams said Tuesday night.If that happens, the special session, which began June 15th will come to a close. The session, which originally was called to balance the state budget, will likely be best remembered for video slots legislation, that squeaked through the House, only to die in Senate committee.

Tags
News state budgetspecial sessionKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content