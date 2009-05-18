Panel To Begin Work On Kentucky Revenue Estimates

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighToday in Frankfort, a panel of economic experts that advises Kentucky lawmakers and the governor holds the first of two scheduled meetings this month.Governor Beshear says the state may be facing a revenue shortfall topping one billion dollars next fiscal year. And protecting education, health care and public safety remain the governor’s top priorities.“We haven’t come up with final plans yet, for how to address the shortfall, but one way or the other, those priorities are important to the people of this state. They’re important to me. They’re important to the legislature, who recognized them during this last budget session. So, we’re going to work very hard to maintain those priorities,” Beshear said.The Consensus Forecasting Group meets today and on May 29th to come up with new revenue estimates for the next two fiscal years. The governor will use the figures to determine the need for a special legislative session on the budget.