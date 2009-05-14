© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Beshear Talks Slots With House Leaders

By Rick Howlett
Published May 14, 2009 at 11:02 PM EDT

Video slots at horse tracks was the main topic of discussion, as Governor Steve Beshear met with the top two leaders of the Kentucky House.House Speaker Greg Stumbo and Speaker Pro Tem Larry Clark met for an hour-and-a-half with Governor Beshear to discuss the current state of Kentucky’s horse industry. Stumbo wants video slots at horse tracks and the governor’s pondering the need for a special session to balance the state budget. Is there a connection between the two?“Well, I haven’t made any decision yet about a special session or what the topics would be if we have one. We did talk about the state of the horse industry in Kentucky – the fact that it is in financial crisis,” Beshear said.Speaker Stumbo says he believes video slots is the best mechanism for saving the horse industry, while also generating new revenue for the state. But Stumbo says if there’s going to be a special session, legislative leaders and the governor should have a general agreement on the direction they’re going to take before the session begins.

