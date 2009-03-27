Legislative Session Ends In Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly came to an early end Thursday.Governor Steve Beshear's incentive package, which included tax breaks for the Kentucky Speedway, was among legislation failing to win final passage before lawmakers left town. Track officials were hoping to use the incentives to attract a NASCAR Sprint Cup race.“Here we have a company who is ready to perhaps invest 50 to 75-million dollars to renovate and expand Kentucky Speedway, if the incentives are in place, and right now the incentives aren’t in place,” Beshear said.Beshear says he’s disappointed the incentives bill and other legislation failed to emerge, but he says much was accomplished during the short session, which lasted 29 days. The decision to end a day early was made by House Democrats, who wanted to remain in compliance with new rules approved with the election of their new leaders.