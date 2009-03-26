© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Legislative Session Resumes

By Rick Howlett
Published March 26, 2009 at 6:32 AM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighOnly two days remain in the 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, which resumes today in Frankfort.Unless House Democrats waive a new rule limiting action in the final days to veto overrides, there won’t be much for lawmakers to do today and tomorrow. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says Democrats will caucus on the issue shortly after they convene.“Our caucus told us, collectively, that it wanted the rules to be adhered to during this session. And we’ve done everything that we can do to see that that has been done,” Stumbo said.The only thing the governor vetoed was a line item in the road plan, which legislative leaders didn’t resist. Senate President David Williams has already served notice that unless the rules in the House are waived, the Senate will act on some gubernatorial appointments today and then adjourn for the year. Among legislation still awaiting final votes is the governor’s economic incentives plan and a supplemental spending bill.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
