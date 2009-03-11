© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Supplemental Spending Bill Approved By KY House

By Rick Howlett
Published March 11, 2009 at 2:55 AM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky House late Tuesday approved a supplemental spending bill that directs almost five million dollars to the Department of Public Advocacy, which is rapidly running out of money.A floor amendment offered by Shelbyville Rep. Brad Montell gives prosecutors the same amount.“The commonwealth’s attorneys budget consists of about 90-percent personnel. And the county attorneys budgets consist of just over 99-percent personnel. Now, when you think about cutting those budgets, there simply is no way to cut without affecting personnel,” Montell said.The House, after lengthy debate, approved the supplemental spending bill 77-18. The measure now moves to the Senate.

supplemental spending bilKentucky General Assembly
