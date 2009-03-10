Athlete Safety Bill Sidelined; UK's Brooks Urges Approval

Discussion over how Kentucky high school coaches respond to athletes suffering from heat-related illnesses was front and center at a legislative hearing in Frankfort.Several witnesses, including University of Kentucky head football coach Rich Brooks, urged passage of legislation seeking additional training for high school coaches regarding heat-related illnesses.“I think that the education part is one of the simplest, most efficient and effective ways to deal with this problem,” Brooks said.Despite the testimony, the House bill was derailed by the Senate Education Committee, which wants more information on the issue and amended the bill to create a study commission. The panel will have until October of this year to report its findings.Last August, 15-year old Max Gilpin died from heat-related complications suffered during football practice at Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park High School.His coach, Jason Stinson, has been indicted for reckless homicide, in the first case of its kind in the nation.