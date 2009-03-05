KY Road Plan Vote Could Come Friday

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers appear closer to action on a revised state road plan. House Speaker Greg Stumbo is hoping for a floor vote Friday.House and Senate leaders have been talking privately for several weeks with Governor Steve Beshear and state Transportation Cabinet officials about the road plan.Stumbo says the document could be ready for public scrutiny sometime Thursday.“We think the members will be happy with what they see. We worked very hard to develop a workable plan that our members were comfortable with. And we’re obviously going to show them that plan and see if there is enough of them willing to freeze these pennies,” Stumbo said.Stumbo says the plan recommends freezing the current state gasoline tax at 21.1 cents per gallon, which would raise $128 million a year for the state’s depleted road fund. If lawmakers don’t freeze the tax, which is based on the wholesale price of gasoline, it’s scheduled to drop by four cents on April 1st.