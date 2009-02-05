© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Beshear Delivers State Of The Commonwealth Address

By Rick Howlett
Published February 5, 2009 at 1:48 AM EST

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the state House and Senate Wednesday evening.Beshear praised the efforts of emergency workers in the wake of last week's crippling ice storm, and urged lawmakers to put aside partisan differences as they look for ways to close a huge budget shortfall.The governor asked the legislature to consider his plan that would balance the budget through an increase in the tax on tobacco products and additional spending cuts.The 30 day session of the Kentucky General Assembly continues this week in Frankfort.

