GOP Leaders Suggest KY Government Restructuring

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Senate Republicans say they want to take a more expansive look at state budget cuts when the 2009 regular session gets underway today in Frankfort.Senate President David Williams says instead of just addressing the glaring budget deficit,lawmakers should use this opportunity to restructure government."One (step) would be a basic change in our math curriculum in this state to make sure we have a more basic math curriculum, and to do away with the CATS test, which is a very expensive proposition and accomplishes very little," Williams said.Williams admits neither action would result in immediate savings, but says SenateRepublicans "stand ready to work collaboratively to solve the state’s budget problems."Williams believes lawmakers can right the budget ship during the regular session and sees no need for a special session.