Beshear To Discuss State Revenue With Legislative Leaders

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear says he'll meet with legislative leaders in the coming months to measure support for some revenue generating intitiatives, including two that failed win passage in this year's General Assembly.Speaking Friday WFPL's State of Affairs program, Beshear said he's optimistic the talks will be productive."I do think there is interest, there's interest in increasing the cigarette tax, there's interest in perhaps some sort of expanding gaming, whether that's just at the racetracks or whatnot."The 2009 legislative session begins in January.