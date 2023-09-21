Tin Zelkova confront love and war on "Wretched Stone"

Louisville's Tin Zelkova just shared their most recent single "Wretched Stone". It takes their rock roots and contemplates love and war with a bluesy twist. The guitar-heavy rock trio released the song alongside a lyric video that brings you deeper into their examination of the matters of the heart.

"Wretched Stone" is the band's third single of 2023, following "Miss Mean Marcella" and "My Addiction". They released their debut self-titled studio album last fall.

Watch the lyric video for Tin Zelkova's newest single "Miss Mean Marcella" here.