© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Tin Zelkova confront love and war on "Wretched Stone"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT

Louisville's Tin Zelkova just shared their most recent single "Wretched Stone". It takes their rock roots and contemplates love and war with a bluesy twist. The guitar-heavy rock trio released the song alongside a lyric video that brings you deeper into their examination of the matters of the heart.

"Wretched Stone" is the band's third single of 2023, following "Miss Mean Marcella" and "My Addiction". They released their debut self-titled studio album last fall.

Watch the lyric video for Tin Zelkova's newest single "Miss Mean Marcella" here.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.