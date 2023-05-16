© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Tin Zelkova shared their newest single "Miss Mean Marcella"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT

Louisville rock trio Tin Zelkova recently shared their newest single "Miss Mean Marcella." The new song arrived with a music video that takes you on the road with the Kentucky rockers, who we first heard from last year when they released their single "Hold Me Close."

Tin Zelkova is a relatively new band, just formed in 2020 when brothers Steven Thompson (guitar/bass/vocals) and Michael Thompson (guitar/bass) started creating together, and later joined forces with drummer Ryan Fischer.

Watch the music video for Tin Zelkova's newest single "Miss Mean Marcella" here.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
See stories by Otis Junior

