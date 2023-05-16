Tin Zelkova shared their newest single "Miss Mean Marcella"

Louisville rock trio Tin Zelkova recently shared their newest single "Miss Mean Marcella." The new song arrived with a music video that takes you on the road with the Kentucky rockers, who we first heard from last year when they released their single "Hold Me Close."

Tin Zelkova is a relatively new band, just formed in 2020 when brothers Steven Thompson (guitar/bass/vocals) and Michael Thompson (guitar/bass) started creating together, and later joined forces with drummer Ryan Fischer.

Watch the music video for Tin Zelkova's newest single "Miss Mean Marcella" here.

