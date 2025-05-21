© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

ARTEMIS: Tiny Desk Concert

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Yes, ARTEMIS is named for a Greek goddess. This jazz supergroup has super powers and they're on full display from beginning to end during this Tiny Desk. The multi-generational and multinational group is composed of pianist Renee Rosnes, drummer (and Tiny Desk alum) Allison Miller, bassist Noriko Ueda, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, all bandleaders with their own prolific outputs.

Here the quintet presents three original selections from their latest album, ARBORESQUE. "Olive Branch," a composition from musical director Rosnes, opens the set. Solos from her and Ueda provide the soil and roots, respectively, in which a trumpet solo from Jensen, then a dynamic solo from Miller, flourish. Miller's meditative "Little Cranberry" features soothing solos from Rosnes and Glover. It fades out in calming fashion to prepare you for Jensen's high energy closer, "Sights Unseen," which erupts in a dizzying flurry of Tilt-A-Whirl-esque solos from Jensen, Glover and Rosnes that take you on a ride you won't want to get off.

SET LIST

  • "Olive Branch"
  • "Little Cranberry"
  • "Sights Unseen"

MUSICIANS

  • Renee Rosnes: piano
  • Nicole Glover: tenor saxophone
  • Ingrid Jensen: trumpet
  • Noriko Ueda: bass
  • Allison Miller: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Andie Huether
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich 
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Music Tiny Desk Concerts
Mitra I. Arthur
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.