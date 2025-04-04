© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Win Tickets to Derby Eve

Louisville Public Media
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Derby Eve at Headliners Music Hall
Derby Eve at Headliners Music Hall

91.9 WFPK presents Derby Eve with Folks on Fire, Led Pelvis, Fanci Pantz, & Lemonade Hayride on May 2 at Headliners Music Hall.

We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Derby Eve at Headliners Music Hall on May 2!
Tags
Music WFPKGiveawaysArts and Culture
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.