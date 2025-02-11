© 2025 Louisville Public Media

My Morning Jacket share second single "Squid Ink" and Video

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
My Morning Jacket
Photo by Amy Harris
My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket is returning to their hometown of Louisville, KY. for a 3 night gig at The Louisville Palace on April 25, 26, and 27 and WFPK is thrilled to present them. Their new album is is due March 21 on ATO records. They just released the second single today accompanied by a video called "Squid Ink". The video was directed by filmmaker Danny Clinch and intersperses new performance footage with archival photos from the band's long history.

Frontman and primary songwriter Jim James says about the new song:

“The idea behind ‘Squid Ink’ is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water. It’s about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low — almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal.”

"Squid Ink" and the video are now out and streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
