Rock'n'Roll is the heavy vibe from Louisville band Smiley Coyote

Rock'n'Roll is alive and well in Louisville, KY and in the hands of Louisville band Smiley Coyote on their new EP called Rodeoactive. With humor, they call themselves a "covid band" who formed in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The band features:

Brett Tracy - Drums/ vocals

Lowell Gordon - Guitar/ vocals

Cody Cowles - guitar/ vocals

Kraigh Denham - bass/ vocals

Rodeoactive was recorded at Hidden Room Studio here in Louisville and mastered by Jack Endino who recorded and produced Nirvana's Bleach album and other artists, such as Soundgarden, Mudhoney and the Screaming Trees. We've been especially enjoying the song "New Record" but treat yourself to the whole EP below.