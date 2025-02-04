Rock'n'Roll is the heavy vibe from Louisville band Smiley Coyote
Rock'n'Roll is alive and well in Louisville, KY and in the hands of Louisville band Smiley Coyote on their new EP called Rodeoactive. With humor, they call themselves a "covid band" who formed in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The band features:
Brett Tracy - Drums/ vocals
Lowell Gordon - Guitar/ vocals
Cody Cowles - guitar/ vocals
Kraigh Denham - bass/ vocals
Rodeoactive was recorded at Hidden Room Studio here in Louisville and mastered by Jack Endino who recorded and produced Nirvana's Bleach album and other artists, such as Soundgarden, Mudhoney and the Screaming Trees. We've been especially enjoying the song "New Record" but treat yourself to the whole EP below.