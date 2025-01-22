Joy Oladokun: "I see why there are so many mental health issues in the music industry"

It was such a pleasure to have musician Joy Oladokun as our guest DJ with WFPK host Laura Shine on January 20, 2025. Joy picked out about an hour of her favorite songs (see playlist below). It was a great way to learn more about her, not just because of her picks, but also through conversation about her life and her latest album called Observations From A Crowded Room. Joy also shares her thoughts on the music industry and the boundaries it takes to survive in such a tough business.

Check out the full songs in Joy's playlist below plus one we added at the end by Jackson C. Frank called "Run The Blues".