WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Lucy Dacus "Ankles"

Talented singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has returned with new music. The Grammy-winning artist and member of supergroup Boygenius has announcd her first solo album since 2021’s Home Video, and follows her Grammy-winning project The Record with Boygenius. Her fourth solo studio album, Forever Is a Feeling, is set to be released on March 28 via Geffen. She has shared two tracks from the album: “Ankles” and “Limerence.” The music video for “Ankles” includes Dacus and Bottoms star Havana Rose Liu and features entertaining scenes filmed in the streets of Paris and a museum.

Dacus noted that most of the songs on the 13-track album were written between Fall 2022 and Summer of 2024. “I got kicked in the head with emotions,” Dacus says. “Falling in love, falling out of love. You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”

Forever Is a Feeling has contributions from her Boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, along with Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, and others.

