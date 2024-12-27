WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Susanna Hoffs & Elvis Costello “Connection”

To celebrate the monumental occasion of Keith Richard’s 81st birthday, Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello teamed up to cover “Connection,” a deep track that first appeared on the Rolling Stones 1967 album Between The Buttons with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards sharing vocal duties.

Speaking about her experience working on the track with Costello, Hoffs stated, “We both wanted to do the Keith part, but I won! I had the great honor of singing with Elvis at a couple of his shows, and it was a lifelong dream to record a song together.” Costello added, "What a gas to sing with Sue again. I’d be the ‘Keith’ to her ‘Mick’ any day."

Hoffs added, “I love Keith, his smile, his swagger, his songwriting – the way he moves on stage, as if his guitar is a part of his body and together they meld with the music and the emotion of the song. He’s sung lead on three of my most favorite Rolling Stones songs: Happy, You Got The Silver and Connection."

