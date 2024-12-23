Good News! Louisville's Cabin is back as Fossy Filf with New Music on the Way!

I'll state upfront I'm a huge fan of the Louisville band Cabin who made some of my favorite albums in the early to mid 2000s. So I was very happy to hear they have reformed and have a new name which is Fossy Filf with brand new songs to share! Noah Hewitt-Ball, who's been the main songwriter and singer for the band is still the primary player with his wife and fellow musician Sarah Welder. They've since changed their last names to "Aychby" pronounced "H-B". The band is mostly the same lineup that was on their last Cabin album:

Noah Aychby-guitar-keys-vocals

Sarah Aychby-Violin-keys-voclas

Shane Thomas-Bass

Zach Kennedy-Drums

They just released their first single with many more to come called "Collagen and Birthday Cake". Happy listening and Happy Holidays!