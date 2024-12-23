© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Good News! Louisville's Cabin is back as Fossy Filf with New Music on the Way!

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
Sarah & Noah of Fossy Filf
The Aychby's
Sarah & Noah of Fossy Filf

I'll state upfront I'm a huge fan of the Louisville band Cabin who made some of my favorite albums in the early to mid 2000s. So I was very happy to hear they have reformed and have a new name which is Fossy Filf with brand new songs to share! Noah Hewitt-Ball, who's been the main songwriter and singer for the band is still the primary player with his wife and fellow musician Sarah Welder. They've since changed their last names to "Aychby" pronounced "H-B". The band is mostly the same lineup that was on their last Cabin album:
Noah Aychby-guitar-keys-vocals
Sarah Aychby-Violin-keys-voclas
Shane Thomas-Bass
Zach Kennedy-Drums

They just released their first single with many more to come called "Collagen and Birthday Cake". Happy listening and Happy Holidays!
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.