Louisville's Don't Call Me Lady puts a danceable twist on a melancholy Christmas song

Louisville band Don't Call Me Lady a new song for the holidays called "White to Blue" which puts a danceable twist to what would otherwise be a melancholic song. The band features Andi & Hollis. I asked the band to tell us a little more about themselves:

"We both sing and play guitar (there is no “lead”). We have brought in a percussionist full-time named BJ Esparza. The duo has been together for almost 2 years. We started as karaoke buddies, but once we started writing together, there was no going back. People come for the harmonies (which we love), and stay for the lyrics. We are in the early process of recording an EP.

The I Love You’s were featured on this track playing the glockenspiel and the ukulele."

Check out the new single "White to Blue" below and now streaming everywhere. Happy holidays!