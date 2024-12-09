© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville's Don't Call Me Lady puts a danceable twist on a melancholy Christmas song

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST
Don't Call Me Lady
Samuel Saylor
Don't Call Me Lady

Louisville band Don't Call Me Lady a new song for the holidays called "White to Blue" which puts a danceable twist to what would otherwise be a melancholic song. The band features Andi & Hollis. I asked the band to tell us a little more about themselves:

"We both sing and play guitar (there is no “lead”). We have brought in a percussionist full-time named BJ Esparza. The duo has been together for almost 2 years. We started as karaoke buddies, but once we started writing together, there was no going back. People come for the harmonies (which we love), and stay for the lyrics. We are in the early process of recording an EP.

The I Love You’s were featured on this track playing the glockenspiel and the ukulele."

Check out the new single "White to Blue" below and now streaming everywhere. Happy holidays!
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.