© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song Of The Day: PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Steve Gullick
PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey Covers The Joy Division Classic "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

PJ Harvey and composer Tim Phillips have once again joined forces to compose the score for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. This time around they have delivered their re-imagined version of the Joy Division classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” A few years ago, the pair recorded a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire,” and a version of the American traditional folk song “Run On” for the series.

In a statement, Harvey writes: “It was a huge pleasure to be invited to step into the studio again with Tim Phillips. Having formed friendships with Tim and Sharon on season 1, there was a level of trust and openness which was conducive to creativity. Our version of Love Will Tear Us Apart is full of the passion we hold for the original song, but also imbued with the spirit of the new series and its narrative.”

Listen to their cover below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.