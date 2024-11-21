WFPK Song Of The Day: PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

PJ Harvey and composer Tim Phillips have once again joined forces to compose the score for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. This time around they have delivered their re-imagined version of the Joy Division classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” A few years ago, the pair recorded a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire,” and a version of the American traditional folk song “Run On” for the series.

In a statement, Harvey writes: “It was a huge pleasure to be invited to step into the studio again with Tim Phillips. Having formed friendships with Tim and Sharon on season 1, there was a level of trust and openness which was conducive to creativity. Our version of Love Will Tear Us Apart is full of the passion we hold for the original song, but also imbued with the spirit of the new series and its narrative.”

Listen to their cover below.

