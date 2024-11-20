© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song Of The Day: Sam Fender "People Watching"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:02 AM EST
Sam Fender
Mac Scott
Sam Fender

Sam Fender Works With the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel on New Song “People Watching”

Sam Fender has announced his third studio album, People Watching, sharing the title song. The English musician co-produced his new track with one of his favorite working artists, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. The new album will be released on February 21st via Capitol.

The song was written for his late friend and mentor Annie Orwin. Fender shared: “‘People Watching’ is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her. It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home.”

It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage… now an entire song (and album) connects to her.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.