WFPK Song Of The Day: Sam Fender "People Watching"

Sam Fender has announced his third studio album, People Watching, sharing the title song. The English musician co-produced his new track with one of his favorite working artists, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. The new album will be released on February 21st via Capitol.

The song was written for his late friend and mentor Annie Orwin. Fender shared: “‘People Watching’ is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her. It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home.”

“It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage… now an entire song (and album) connects to her.”

