WFPK Song Of The Day: Wussy "Inhaler"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:58 AM EST
Riot Act Media
Wussy

Cincinnati's Wussy Share New Track "Inhaler"

Indie rock veterans Wussy are set to release their first new album in six years. Cincinnati Ohio will be their first release since the passing of guitarist and co-founder John Erhardt in 2020. The band has shared the song “Inhaler,” the final preview from the new project due November 15 via Shake It Records. It follows the previously released tracks “The Great Divide” and “Cellar Door.”

Wussy’s Lisa Walker shared, “This song is my way of celebrating those small things that make one feel connected to the rest of the world. Be it a poem or a song, a TV or radio show, or a moment when someone showed you kindness. You never want to lose your ability to wonder at those things. They keep you tethered to what’s real.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
