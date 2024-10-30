WFPK Song Of The Day: Beach Bunny "Clueless"

Chicago indie-pop trio Beach Bunny shared the standalone single and video for their new song “Clueless” earlier this year. This is the second new track since the release of their 2022 album, Emotional Creature. They previously shared “Vertigo“ this past June. No word yet on a new album, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Frontperson Lili Trifilio offered this about “Clueless”:

“I wrote this song in February reflecting on the passing new year. It took me 5 minutes to write, in a lot of ways it wrote itself – it’s not supposed to be sad, I just hope it makes you feel something. Time & changing are complicated subjects, I didn’t write this track with the intention of forming any conclusions, I really just needed to get my thoughts out – I still don’t understand it all, but that’s the fun part of being alive: figuring it out along the way.”

Watch the video directed by Bertie Gilbert below.

