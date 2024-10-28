Hear an incredible live version of "Willin'" by Little Feat and the story behind it

What a thrill it was to have 3 members from the legendary band Little Feat in our performance studio before their show at the Louisville Palace! It was founding member Bill Payne on piano and vocals, longtime man of strings Fred Tackett on mandolin, and newest member, guitarist Scott Sharrard. In our interview we got the story behind the Lowell George classic "Willin'" plus an incredible live version of it, and another classic with "Sailin' Shoes". We also talk about their first album of Blues that recently came out called Sam's Place.