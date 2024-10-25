WFPK Song Of The Day: Soccer Mommy "Abigail"

Evergreen, the highly anticipated new album from Soccer Mommy, the musical project of Nashville songwriter/musician Sophie Allison, hit the record store shelves today!

She had previously shared the songs “Driver,” “Lost,” and “M,” but days before the album’s release, she dropped one final preview, "Abigail."

“New song ‘Abigail’ is out now,” Allison posted on X. “Abigail is an ode to my stardew valley wife. I made this as a cute little writing exercise, but I ended up liking it so much that I wanted to put it on the record. I hope some of my fellow stardew fans can bop to this!”

Check out the Stardew Valley-inspired video below.

We’re looking forward to hearing all the new songs live when Soccer Mommy comes to town! WFPK is proud to present Soccer Mommy at Headlines Music Hall on Feb 8. Tomberlin is also on the bill.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10

