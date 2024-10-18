WFPK Song of the Day: Father John Misty "She Cleans Up"

“She Cleans Up,” is the latest preview of Father John Misty’s forthcoming sixth studio album, Mahashmashana. The album is named for Mahāśmaśāna, a Sanskrit word meaning “great cremation ground,” and is due for release on November 22 via Sub Pop.

Along with the new song, singer-songwriter Father John Misty (Josh Tillman) announced a run of tour dates that includes a stop in Louisville. WFPK is proud to present Father John Misty with special guest Destroyer on February 15 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

