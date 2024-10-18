© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Father John Misty "She Cleans Up"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:57 AM EDT
Father John Misty
Ward & Kweskin
Father John Misty

Father John Misty shares new song and announces Louisville tour date

“She Cleans Up,” is the latest preview of Father John Misty’s forthcoming sixth studio album, Mahashmashana. The album is named for Mahāśmaśāna, a Sanskrit word meaning “great cremation ground,” and is due for release on November 22 via Sub Pop.

Along with the new song, singer-songwriter Father John Misty (Josh Tillman) announced a run of tour dates that includes a stop in Louisville. WFPK is proud to present Father John Misty with special guest Destroyer on February 15 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
