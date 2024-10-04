WFPK Song of the Day: Deep Sea Diver "Billboard Heart"

Seattle-based indie rockers Deep Sea Diver have shared the new single “Billboard Heart.” The Jessica Dobson-fronted band announced they will be releasing a new album in early 2025, their first in over four years. It will also be the first on their new label, Sub Pop.

In a press release, Dobson shared that “Billboard Heart” is "a song that felt like a strange transmission, a new emotion, and a spirit-filled dream when it came."

She added: “It is my nod to the simplicity of my favorite Tom Petty songs and to my love for Wim Wenders’ film Paris, She added: even the ones that are hard to look at, and fighting for your spirit to move through this world without entanglement. It is about being present and embracing the future while wholeheartedly letting go of any amount of control that I think I have in this life. ‘Billboard Heart’ is both a longing for something that may not exist and a place where I can be free.”

