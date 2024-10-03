WFPK Song Of The Day: U2 "Picture of You (X+W)"

U2 recently announced what they have called a “shadow album” - their upcoming release of ‘How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb.’ This is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their record ‘How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.’ The project is scheduled for release on Nov. 29, and features 10 tracks including new and unreleased songs discovered in the archive of the original album recording sessions for ‘Dismantle.’

In advance of the album release, they shared two preview tracks: “Picture of You (X+W),” and “Country Mile.”

In a statement, the Edge shared, “The sessions for ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio. We were inspired to revisit our early music influences, and it was a time of deep personal introspection for Bono who was attempting to process – dismantle – the death of his father.

For this anniversary edition I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems and I hit the jackpot. We chose ten that really spoke to us. Although at the time we left these songs to one side, with the benefit of hindsight we recognize that our initial instincts about them being contenders for the album were right, we were onto something.

What you’re getting on this shadow album is that raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room… this is the pure U2 drop.”

