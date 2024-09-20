Win Tickets to Chromeo
Canadian electrofunk duo, Dave 1 and P-Thugg, bring their tour to MegaCorp Pavilion on October 10.
We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Chromeo and The Midnight on October 10 at MegaCorp Pavilion!
Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.