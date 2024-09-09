Greatest Songs of All Time Playlist

500 My Morning Jacket - Gideon

499 Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

498 Robyn - Dancing on My Own

497 Guided By Voices - Glad Girls

496 Tina Turner - Proud Mary

495 Kendrick Lamar - Alright

494 Harry Styles - Sign of the Times

493 The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five

492 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge

491 Rod Stewart - Maggie May

490 The Shins - New Slang

489 Sly & the Family Stone - Everyday People

488 The English Beat - Save It For Later

487 Heart - Crazy on You

486 Radiohead - Creep

485 Daft Punk - Get Lucky

484 Marvin Gaye - Let's Get It On

483 Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled the World

482 Madonna - Like a Prayer

481 Pavement - Summer Babe (Winter Version)

480 Merle Haggard - Mama Tried

479 Big Star - The Ballad of El Goodoo

478 Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now

477 Pearl Jam - Alive

476 Lou Reed - Walk on the Wild Side

475 The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition

474 Bob Dylan - Mr. Tamborine Man

473 Ben Folds Five - Brick

472 Lionel Richie - All Night Long

471 Nina Simone - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

470 Kendrick Lamar - i

469 Wham! - Last Christmas

468 Rage Against the Machine - Bulls on Parade

467 Pink Floyd - Learning To Fly

466 Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels

465 Tom Waits - Ol' 55

464 Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

463 Simon & Garfunkel - Cecilia

462 Prince - Kiss

461 Glenn Miller - In the Mood

460 Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You

459 David Bowie - Modern Love

458 The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog

457 Curtis Mayfield - Move on Up

456 The Soggy Bottom Boys - I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow

455 Stevie Wonder - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)

454 Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

453 The Chicks - Not Ready To Make Nice

452 Prince - Little Red Corvette

451 Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed

450 Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill

449 Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale

448 Pulp - Common People

447 Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

446 Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman

445 The Roches - Hammond Song

444 Tool - Schism

443 A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?

442 Elton John - Rocket Man

441 Waxahatchee - Lilacs

440 Aaliyah - Are You That Somebody

439 Cream - White Room

438 Nick Drake - Pink Moon

437 Townes Van Zandt - Pancho & Lefty

436 Alicia Keys - Fallin'

435 The Specials - A Message To You Rudy

434 Sturgill Simpson - Turtles All the Way Down

433 Madonna - Material Girl

432 Peter Frampton - Do You Feel Like We Do

431 The Impressions - People Get Ready

430 The Breeders - Cannonball

429 Traffic - Dear Mr. Fantasy

428 Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love

427 Public Enemy - Fight the Power

426 Alice In Chains - Would?

425 Dire Staights - Romeo and Juliet

424 The Andrew Sisters - Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy

423 Talking Heads - (Nothing But) Flowers

422 Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard

421 Beyoncé - Formation

420 Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

419 Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

418 Beck - Loser

417 Loretta Lynn - Coal Miner's Daughter

416 Lucinda Williams - Car Wheels on a Gravel Road

415 The Doors - Light My Fire

414 Simon & Garfunkel - America

413 Otis Redding - Try a Little Tenderness

412 Joni Mitchell - Woodstock

411 The Temptations - I Heard It Through the Grapevine

410 The Staples Singers - I'll Take You There

409 Tom Petty - Yer So Bad

408 Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

407 Al Green - Let's Stay Together

406 T. Rex - Jeepster

405 Marty Robbins - El Paso

404 Thin Lizzy - Cowboy Song

403 Tom Petty - Free Fallin'

402 Nine Inch Nails - Hurt

401 John Coltrane - My Favorite Things

400 Wilco - Impossible Germany

399 Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over

398 Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

397 Soundgarden - Rusty Cage

396 Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream

395 Tom Waits - Hold On

394 Bill Haley and His Comets - Rock Around the Clock

393 Abba - Dancing Queen

392 Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy In New York

391 Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity

390 The Kingsmen - Louie Louie

389 Ray Charles - Georgia on My Mind

388 Waylon Jennings - Waymore's Blues

387 Pink Floyd - Us and Them

386 My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the Black Parade

385 The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait

384 Weekend - Blinding Lights

383 Beyoncé - Freedom

382 Joni Mitchell - Both Sides, Now

381 Led Zeppelin - Rock and Roll

380 Jeff Buckley - Last Goodbye

379 The Strokes - Last Nite

378 Bobby Darin - Mack the Knife

377 U2 - Bad

376 Donna Summer - Last Dance

375 The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses

374 Britney Spears - Toxic

373 Beyoncé - Crazy In Love

372 Joni Mitchell - Blue

371 TV on the Radio - Wolf Like Me

370 Son Volt - Tear Stained Eye

369 R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts

368 Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

367 Rogers & Hammerstein - Climb Ev'ry Mountain

366 Jackson 5 - I Want You Back

365 R.E.M. - Don't Go Back To Rockville

364 The Ronettes - Be My Baby

363 Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love

362 Siouxie & The Banshees - Spellbound

361 T. Rex - Bang a Gong (Get It On)

360 Sheryl Crow - If It Makes You Happy

359 Joni Mitchell - River

358 Tyler Childers - Shake the Frost

357 Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out

356 ZZ Top - Just Got Paid

355 Warren G - Regulate

354 Garth Brooks - The Dance

353 Cheap Trick - Surrender

352 Toto - Africa

351 Spoon - The Way We Get By

350 The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up

349 Childish Gambino - This Is America

348 Nina Simone - Feeling Good

347 Pretenders - I'll Stand By You

346 Queen - I Want To Break Free

345 Pixies - Monkey Gone To Heaven

344 Rod Stewart - Mandolin Wind

343 Spandau Ballet - True

342 The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

341 Taylor Swift - Love Story

340 The Zombies - Time of the Season

339 Van Morrison - Astral Weeks

338 Sting - Fields of Gold

337 Pearl Jam - Yellow Ledbetter

336 Willie Nelson - Always on My Mind

335 Stevie Wonder - Higher Ground

334 Bill Withers - Lean On Me

333 Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl

332 Etta James - A Sunday Kind of Love

331 Warren Zevon - Keep Me In Your Heart

330 TLC - Waterfalls

329 The Rolling Stones - Dead Flowers

328 Roy Orbison - Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)

327 Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)

326 Todd Rundgren - Hello It's Me

325 Matthew Sweet - Girlfriend

324 When In Rome - The Promise

323 Steely Dan - Reelin' In the Years

322 Little Richard - Lucille

321 Taylor Swift - Shake It Off

320 U2 - All I Want Is You

319 Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel

318 Steve Miller Band - The Joker

317 Survivor - Eye of the Tiger

316 Jimmy Eat World - The Middle

315 Harry Nilsson - Without You

314 The Youngbloods - Get Together 1967

313 Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching

312 Jimi Hendrix - The Wind Cries Mary

311 The Trashmen - Surfin' Bird

310 Sufjan Stevens - Chicago

309 Talking Heads - Slippery People

308 Yo La Tengo - Autumn Sweater

307 Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

306 Talking Heads - Life During Wartime

305 Blondie - Heart of Glass

304 Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again

303 Sonic Youth - Teen Age Riot

302 The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon

301 The Rolling Stones - Miss You

300 Slint - Good Morning, Captain

299 U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

298 Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

297 Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog

296 Television - Marquee Moon

295 Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood

294 Blind Melon - No Rain

293 Rush - 2112 Overture

292 The Replacements - Alex Chilton

291 The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight

290 The Tubes - She's a Beauty

289 Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk

288 Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey

287 Boyz II Men - Motownphilly

286 Oasis - Wonderwall

285 The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane

284 R.E.M. - Losing My Religion

283 Fiona Apple - Ladies

282 Blackstreet - No Diggity

281 Creedance Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

280 Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Pina Colada Song)

279 Nat "King" Cole - Nature Boy

278 George Harrison - All Things Must Pass

277 Willie Nelson - Stardust

276 Carpenters - Superstar

275 New Order - Blue Monday

274 Redbone - Come and Get Your Love

273 World Party - Put the Message In the Box

272 The Animals - House of the Rising Sun

271 The Pogues - Fairytale of New York

270 Stevie Wonder - I Wish

269 Pink Floyd - Another Brick In the Wall

268 Tom Petty - Mary Jane's Last Dance

267 Blind Faith - Can't Find My Way Home

266 John Prine - Hello In There.

265 Leonard Cohen - Suzanne

264 Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

263 The White Stripes - Icky Thump

262 Marvin Gaye - Inner City Blues

261 Queen - Somebody to Love

260 They Might Be Giants - Birdhouse In Your Soul

259 Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

258 Steely Dan - Dirty Work

257 Sly & The Family Stone - Dance to the Music

256 Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta

255 Sade - Smooth Operator

254 Black Sabbath - War Pigs / Luke's Wall

253 Garth Brooks - Friends In Low Places

252 The Cranberries - Linger

251 Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land

250 Elvis Costello - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

249 Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel

248 Seal - Crazy

247 Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop

246 Emmylou Harris - Blue Kentucky Girl

245 Thunderclap Newman - Something In The Air

244 Heart - Barracuda

243 Rod Stewart - Forever Young

242 The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

241 The Walflowers - One Headlight

240 Tom Waits - Jockey Full of Bourbon

239 Warren Zevon - Carmelita

238 Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds

237 Tori Amos - Silent All These Years

236 Aerosmith - Dream On

235 Queen - We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions

234 No Doubt - Don't Speak

233 Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky

232 U2 - Pride (In the Name of Love)

231 Guns N' Roses - Patience

230 Pink Floyd - Money

229 Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness

228 Counting Crows - A Long December

227 Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb

226 John Prine - Sam Stone

225 Pearl Jam - Corduroy

224 Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire

223 The Beatles - Yesterday

222 Lana Del Rey - Young and Beautiful

221 David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

220 The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

219 Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time

218 Jim Croce - I Got a Name

217 Elton John - Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters

216 Cat Stevens - Wild World

215 Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

214 My Morning Jacket - One Big Holiday

213 Built To Spill - Carry the Zero

212 James Taylor - Fire and Rain

211 Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al

210 The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps

209 Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song

208 The Clash - Train In Vain (Stand by Me)

207 Patty Griffin - Long Ride Home

206 The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

205 Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4

204 Tom Petty - American Girl

203 Patti Smith - Because the Night

202 Oasis - Champagne Supernova

201 The Rolling Stones - Beast of Burden

200 Astrud Gilberto - The Girl From Ipanema

199 Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line

198 America - Ventura Highway

197 Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees

196 Grateful Dead - Shakedown Street

195 Paul Simon - Graceland

194 Journey - Don't Stop Believin'

193 Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer

192 Eric Clapton - Layla

191 Cass Elliot - Make Your Own Kind of Music

190 U.S.A. For Africa - We Are the World

189 The Postal Service - Such Great Heights

188 U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday

187 Brandi Carlile - The Story

186 Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down

185 Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime

184 Beastie Boys - Sabotage

183 Prince - 1999

182 Eminem - Stan

181 Crosby, Stills & Nash - Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

180 Duke Ellington - Blood Count

179 Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's Alright

178 Radiohead - Paranoid Android

177 Don Mclean - American Pie

176 Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A-Changin'

175 The Cure - Disintegration

174 Talking Heads - Burning Down the House

173 Adele - Rolling In the Deep

172 Bob Dylan - Blowin' In the Wind

171 Patty Griffin - Heavenly Day

170 Led Zeppelin - Going To California

169 Indigo Girls - Closer to Fine

168 Wilco - I Am Trying To Break Your Heart

167 The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby

166 AC/DC - Back In Black

165 Aretha Franklin - (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

164 The Cranberries - Dreams

163 David Bowie - Life on Mars?

162 The Five Stairsteps - O-o-h Child

161 Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit

160 Nat "King" Cole - L-O-V-E

159 Pixies - Where Is My Mind?

158 Frank Sinatra - My Way

157 Indigo Girls - Galileo

156 George Michael - Freedom! ‘90

155 Kermit the Frog - Rainbow Connection

154 The Smashing Pumpkins - Today

153 The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset

152 George Harrison - My Sweet Lord

151 Bright Eyes - First Day of My Life

150 Radiohead - Nude

149 Led Zeppelin - When the Levee Breaks

148 Bob Dylan - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

147 Johnny Cash - Hurt

146 Sade - No Ordinary Love

145 Brandi Carlile - The Joke

144 Queen - Don't Stop Me Now

143 Metallica - One

142 Grandmaster Flash - The Message

141 The Flamingos - I Only Have Eyes for You

140 The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

139 Aretha Franklin - Do Right Woman, Do Right Man

138 Joan Jett - I Love Rock 'N Roll

137 George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today

136 The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

135 Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues

134 The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

133 Radiohead - Karma Police

132 Carly Simon - You're So Vain

131 Jimmy Buffet - A Pirate Looks At Forty

130 Bob Marley - Three Little Birds

129 Elton John - Your Song

128 Robert Johnson - Cross Road Blues

127 Bruce Springsteen - Jungleland

126 Fiona Apple - Criminal

125 Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral

124 Paul McCartney and Wings - Band on the Run

123 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps

122 Tony Bennett - I Left My Heart In San Francisco

121 Neil Young - Cortez the Killer

120 Counting Crows - Round Here

119 Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

118 Nirvana - In Bloom

117 Billy Joel - Vienna

116 The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

115 Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

114 Fleetwood Mac - Silver Springs

113 Patsy Cline - Crazy

112 R.E.M. - Nightswimming

111 Wilco - Jesus, Etc

110 Pink Floyd - Time

109 Taylor Swift - All Too Well

108 Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

107 Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode

106 Elton John - Tiny Dancer

105 Billie Holiday - Strange Fruit

104 Fleetwood Mac - The Chain

103 The Rolling Stones - Tumbling Dice

102 Prince - Let's Go Crazy

101 Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

100 Van Morrison - Moondance

99 Modest Mouse - Float On

98 Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

97 Billy Joel - Piano Man

96 Glen Campbell - Wichita Lineman

95 Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You

94 Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

93 Songs: Ohia - Farewell Transmission

92 The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again

91 Pearl Jam - Black

90 De La Soul - Eye Know

89 Simon & Garfunkel - The Sound of Silence

88 Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

87 Green Day - American Idiot

86 The Clash - London Calling

85 Outkast - Hey Ya!

84 John Prine - Angel From Montgomery

83 Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow

82 Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

81 Prince - When Doves Cry

80 Jeff Buckley - Lover, You Should've Come Over

79 Metallica - Master of Puppets

78 The Beatles - I Want to Hold Your Hand

77 Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man

76 The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

75 The Killers - Mr. Brightside

74 Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City

73 Fugazi - Waiting Room

72 The Cure - Just Like Heaven

71 Neil Young - Harvest Moon

70 Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes

69 Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water

68 Billy Joel - Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

67 U2 - With or Without You

66 Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke

65 The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black

64 Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

63 Miles Davis - So What

62 The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For the Devil

61 Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

60 The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize??

59 Michael Jackson - Thriller

58 Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah

57 Stevie Wonder - Superstition

56 The Beatles - Here Comes the Sun

55 Bill Withers - Aint No Sunshine

54 Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower

53 Van Morrison - Into the Mystic

52 Grateful Dead - Ripple

51 Etta James - At Last

50 Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

49 Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth

48 Otis Redding - (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay

47 The Beatles - In My Life

46 Fleetwood Mac - Landslide

45 Foo Fighters - Everlong

44 The Rolling Stones - Can't You Hear Me Knocking

43 Jason Isbell - Cover Me Up

42 David Bowie - Heroes

41 The Beatles - Let It Be

40 Stevie Wonder - As

39 U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name

38 The Beatles - Something

37 Joni Mitchell - A Case of You

36 David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

35 Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee

34 John Prine - Paradise

33 Leonard Cohen - Hallelujah

32 Eagles - Hotel California

31 Queen and David Bowie - Under Pressure

30 Dolly Parton - Jolene

29 Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come

28 The Who - Baba O'Riley

27 Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

26 Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule the World

25 Missy Elliott - Get Ur Freak On

24 The Band - The Weight

23 Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World

22 Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road

21 U2 - One

20 Jason Isbell - If We Were Vampires

19 Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

18 The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

17 Aretha Franklin - Respect

16 John Lennon - Imagine

15 The Beatles - Hey Jude

14 The Rolling Stones - Can't Always Get What You Want

13 Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

12 Édith Piaf - La Vie En Rose

11 Marvin Gaye - What's Going On

10 Tracy Chapman - Fast Car

9 Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone

8 Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

7 George Gershwin - Rhapsody In Blue

6 The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

5 Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

4 Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven

3 The Beatles - A Day In The Life

2 Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody