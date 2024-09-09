Greatest Songs of All Time Playlist
Here's a playlist of the Greatest Songs of All Time as voted on by you! The songs are also listed below. Thanks for an amazing Fall Membership Drive!
|500
|My Morning Jacket - Gideon
|499
|Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
|498
|Robyn - Dancing on My Own
|497
|Guided By Voices - Glad Girls
|496
|Tina Turner - Proud Mary
|495
|Kendrick Lamar - Alright
|494
|Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
|493
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
|492
|Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
|491
|Rod Stewart - Maggie May
|490
|The Shins - New Slang
|489
|Sly & the Family Stone - Everyday People
|488
|The English Beat - Save It For Later
|487
|Heart - Crazy on You
|486
|Radiohead - Creep
|485
|Daft Punk - Get Lucky
|484
|Marvin Gaye - Let's Get It On
|483
|Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled the World
|482
|Madonna - Like a Prayer
|481
|Pavement - Summer Babe (Winter Version)
|480
|Merle Haggard - Mama Tried
|479
|Big Star - The Ballad of El Goodoo
|478
|Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now
|477
|Pearl Jam - Alive
|476
|Lou Reed - Walk on the Wild Side
|475
|The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition
|474
|Bob Dylan - Mr. Tamborine Man
|473
|Ben Folds Five - Brick
|472
|Lionel Richie - All Night Long
|471
|Nina Simone - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
|470
|Kendrick Lamar - i
|469
|Wham! - Last Christmas
|468
|Rage Against the Machine - Bulls on Parade
|467
|Pink Floyd - Learning To Fly
|466
|Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels
|465
|Tom Waits - Ol' 55
|464
|Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
|463
|Simon & Garfunkel - Cecilia
|462
|Prince - Kiss
|461
|Glenn Miller - In the Mood
|460
|Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You
|459
|David Bowie - Modern Love
|458
|The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog
|457
|Curtis Mayfield - Move on Up
|456
|The Soggy Bottom Boys - I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
|455
|Stevie Wonder - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)
|454
|Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
|453
|The Chicks - Not Ready To Make Nice
|452
|Prince - Little Red Corvette
|451
|Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed
|450
|Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill
|449
|Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale
|448
|Pulp - Common People
|447
|Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
|446
|Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman
|445
|The Roches - Hammond Song
|444
|Tool - Schism
|443
|A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?
|442
|Elton John - Rocket Man
|441
|Waxahatchee - Lilacs
|440
|Aaliyah - Are You That Somebody
|439
|Cream - White Room
|438
|Nick Drake - Pink Moon
|437
|Townes Van Zandt - Pancho & Lefty
|436
|Alicia Keys - Fallin'
|435
|The Specials - A Message To You Rudy
|434
|Sturgill Simpson - Turtles All the Way Down
|433
|Madonna - Material Girl
|432
|Peter Frampton - Do You Feel Like We Do
|431
|The Impressions - People Get Ready
|430
|The Breeders - Cannonball
|429
|Traffic - Dear Mr. Fantasy
|428
|Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
|427
|Public Enemy - Fight the Power
|426
|Alice In Chains - Would?
|425
|Dire Staights - Romeo and Juliet
|424
|The Andrew Sisters - Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy
|423
|Talking Heads - (Nothing But) Flowers
|422
|Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard
|421
|Beyoncé - Formation
|420
|Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
|419
|Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
|418
|Beck - Loser
|417
|Loretta Lynn - Coal Miner's Daughter
|416
|Lucinda Williams - Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
|415
|The Doors - Light My Fire
|414
|Simon & Garfunkel - America
|413
|Otis Redding - Try a Little Tenderness
|412
|Joni Mitchell - Woodstock
|411
|The Temptations - I Heard It Through the Grapevine
|410
|The Staples Singers - I'll Take You There
|409
|Tom Petty - Yer So Bad
|408
|Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
|407
|Al Green - Let's Stay Together
|406
|T. Rex - Jeepster
|405
|Marty Robbins - El Paso
|404
|Thin Lizzy - Cowboy Song
|403
|Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
|402
|Nine Inch Nails - Hurt
|401
|John Coltrane - My Favorite Things
|400
|Wilco - Impossible Germany
|399
|Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over
|398
|Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
|397
|Soundgarden - Rusty Cage
|396
|Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream
|395
|Tom Waits - Hold On
|394
|Bill Haley and His Comets - Rock Around the Clock
|393
|Abba - Dancing Queen
|392
|Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy In New York
|391
|Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity
|390
|The Kingsmen - Louie Louie
|389
|Ray Charles - Georgia on My Mind
|388
|Waylon Jennings - Waymore's Blues
|387
|Pink Floyd - Us and Them
|386
|My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the Black Parade
|385
|The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait
|384
|Weekend - Blinding Lights
|383
|Beyoncé - Freedom
|382
|Joni Mitchell - Both Sides, Now
|381
|Led Zeppelin - Rock and Roll
|380
|Jeff Buckley - Last Goodbye
|379
|The Strokes - Last Nite
|378
|Bobby Darin - Mack the Knife
|377
|U2 - Bad
|376
|Donna Summer - Last Dance
|375
|The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
|374
|Britney Spears - Toxic
|373
|Beyoncé - Crazy In Love
|372
|Joni Mitchell - Blue
|371
|TV on the Radio - Wolf Like Me
|370
|Son Volt - Tear Stained Eye
|369
|R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
|368
|Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
|367
|Rogers & Hammerstein - Climb Ev'ry Mountain
|366
|Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
|365
|R.E.M. - Don't Go Back To Rockville
|364
|The Ronettes - Be My Baby
|363
|Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
|362
|Siouxie & The Banshees - Spellbound
|361
|T. Rex - Bang a Gong (Get It On)
|360
|Sheryl Crow - If It Makes You Happy
|359
|Joni Mitchell - River
|358
|Tyler Childers - Shake the Frost
|357
|Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
|356
|ZZ Top - Just Got Paid
|355
|Warren G - Regulate
|354
|Garth Brooks - The Dance
|353
|Cheap Trick - Surrender
|352
|Toto - Africa
|351
|Spoon - The Way We Get By
|350
|The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
|349
|Childish Gambino - This Is America
|348
|Nina Simone - Feeling Good
|347
|Pretenders - I'll Stand By You
|346
|Queen - I Want To Break Free
|345
|Pixies - Monkey Gone To Heaven
|344
|Rod Stewart - Mandolin Wind
|343
|Spandau Ballet - True
|342
|The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
|341
|Taylor Swift - Love Story
|340
|The Zombies - Time of the Season
|339
|Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
|338
|Sting - Fields of Gold
|337
|Pearl Jam - Yellow Ledbetter
|336
|Willie Nelson - Always on My Mind
|335
|Stevie Wonder - Higher Ground
|334
|Bill Withers - Lean On Me
|333
|Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl
|332
|Etta James - A Sunday Kind of Love
|331
|Warren Zevon - Keep Me In Your Heart
|330
|TLC - Waterfalls
|329
|The Rolling Stones - Dead Flowers
|328
|Roy Orbison - Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)
|327
|Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)
|326
|Todd Rundgren - Hello It's Me
|325
|Matthew Sweet - Girlfriend
|324
|When In Rome - The Promise
|323
|Steely Dan - Reelin' In the Years
|322
|Little Richard - Lucille
|321
|Taylor Swift - Shake It Off
|320
|U2 - All I Want Is You
|319
|Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel
|318
|Steve Miller Band - The Joker
|317
|Survivor - Eye of the Tiger
|316
|Jimmy Eat World - The Middle
|315
|Harry Nilsson - Without You
|314
|The Youngbloods - Get Together 1967
|313
|Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching
|312
|Jimi Hendrix - The Wind Cries Mary
|311
|The Trashmen - Surfin' Bird
|310
|Sufjan Stevens - Chicago
|309
|Talking Heads - Slippery People
|308
|Yo La Tengo - Autumn Sweater
|307
|Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
|306
|Talking Heads - Life During Wartime
|305
|Blondie - Heart of Glass
|304
|Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
|303
|Sonic Youth - Teen Age Riot
|302
|The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon
|301
|The Rolling Stones - Miss You
|300
|Slint - Good Morning, Captain
|299
|U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
|298
|Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
|297
|Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog
|296
|Television - Marquee Moon
|295
|Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood
|294
|Blind Melon - No Rain
|293
|Rush - 2112 Overture
|292
|The Replacements - Alex Chilton
|291
|The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight
|290
|The Tubes - She's a Beauty
|289
|Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk
|288
|Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey
|287
|Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
|286
|Oasis - Wonderwall
|285
|The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane
|284
|R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
|283
|Fiona Apple - Ladies
|282
|Blackstreet - No Diggity
|281
|Creedance Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
|280
|Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
|279
|Nat "King" Cole - Nature Boy
|278
|George Harrison - All Things Must Pass
|277
|Willie Nelson - Stardust
|276
|Carpenters - Superstar
|275
|New Order - Blue Monday
|274
|Redbone - Come and Get Your Love
|273
|World Party - Put the Message In the Box
|272
|The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
|271
|The Pogues - Fairytale of New York
|270
|Stevie Wonder - I Wish
|269
|Pink Floyd - Another Brick In the Wall
|268
|Tom Petty - Mary Jane's Last Dance
|267
|Blind Faith - Can't Find My Way Home
|266
|John Prine - Hello In There.
|265
|Leonard Cohen - Suzanne
|264
|Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
|263
|The White Stripes - Icky Thump
|262
|Marvin Gaye - Inner City Blues
|261
|Queen - Somebody to Love
|260
|They Might Be Giants - Birdhouse In Your Soul
|259
|Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
|258
|Steely Dan - Dirty Work
|257
|Sly & The Family Stone - Dance to the Music
|256
|Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta
|255
|Sade - Smooth Operator
|254
|Black Sabbath - War Pigs / Luke's Wall
|253
|Garth Brooks - Friends In Low Places
|252
|The Cranberries - Linger
|251
|Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land
|250
|Elvis Costello - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
|249
|Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel
|248
|Seal - Crazy
|247
|Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
|246
|Emmylou Harris - Blue Kentucky Girl
|245
|Thunderclap Newman - Something In The Air
|244
|Heart - Barracuda
|243
|Rod Stewart - Forever Young
|242
|The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
|241
|The Walflowers - One Headlight
|240
|Tom Waits - Jockey Full of Bourbon
|239
|Warren Zevon - Carmelita
|238
|Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds
|237
|Tori Amos - Silent All These Years
|236
|Aerosmith - Dream On
|235
|Queen - We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions
|234
|No Doubt - Don't Speak
|233
|Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky
|232
|U2 - Pride (In the Name of Love)
|231
|Guns N' Roses - Patience
|230
|Pink Floyd - Money
|229
|Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness
|228
|Counting Crows - A Long December
|227
|Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb
|226
|John Prine - Sam Stone
|225
|Pearl Jam - Corduroy
|224
|Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire
|223
|The Beatles - Yesterday
|222
|Lana Del Rey - Young and Beautiful
|221
|David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
|220
|The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
|219
|Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time
|218
|Jim Croce - I Got a Name
|217
|Elton John - Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters
|216
|Cat Stevens - Wild World
|215
|Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
|214
|My Morning Jacket - One Big Holiday
|213
|Built To Spill - Carry the Zero
|212
|James Taylor - Fire and Rain
|211
|Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al
|210
|The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|209
|Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
|208
|The Clash - Train In Vain (Stand by Me)
|207
|Patty Griffin - Long Ride Home
|206
|The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
|205
|Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4
|204
|Tom Petty - American Girl
|203
|Patti Smith - Because the Night
|202
|Oasis - Champagne Supernova
|201
|The Rolling Stones - Beast of Burden
|200
|Astrud Gilberto - The Girl From Ipanema
|199
|Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line
|198
|America - Ventura Highway
|197
|Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees
|196
|Grateful Dead - Shakedown Street
|195
|Paul Simon - Graceland
|194
|Journey - Don't Stop Believin'
|193
|Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer
|192
|Eric Clapton - Layla
|191
|Cass Elliot - Make Your Own Kind of Music
|190
|U.S.A. For Africa - We Are the World
|189
|The Postal Service - Such Great Heights
|188
|U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
|187
|Brandi Carlile - The Story
|186
|Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down
|185
|Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime
|184
|Beastie Boys - Sabotage
|183
|Prince - 1999
|182
|Eminem - Stan
|181
|Crosby, Stills & Nash - Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
|180
|Duke Ellington - Blood Count
|179
|Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's Alright
|178
|Radiohead - Paranoid Android
|177
|Don Mclean - American Pie
|176
|Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A-Changin'
|175
|The Cure - Disintegration
|174
|Talking Heads - Burning Down the House
|173
|Adele - Rolling In the Deep
|172
|Bob Dylan - Blowin' In the Wind
|171
|Patty Griffin - Heavenly Day
|170
|Led Zeppelin - Going To California
|169
|Indigo Girls - Closer to Fine
|168
|Wilco - I Am Trying To Break Your Heart
|167
|The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby
|166
|AC/DC - Back In Black
|165
|Aretha Franklin - (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
|164
|The Cranberries - Dreams
|163
|David Bowie - Life on Mars?
|162
|The Five Stairsteps - O-o-h Child
|161
|Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit
|160
|Nat "King" Cole - L-O-V-E
|159
|Pixies - Where Is My Mind?
|158
|Frank Sinatra - My Way
|157
|Indigo Girls - Galileo
|156
|George Michael - Freedom! ‘90
|155
|Kermit the Frog - Rainbow Connection
|154
|The Smashing Pumpkins - Today
|153
|The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset
|152
|George Harrison - My Sweet Lord
|151
|Bright Eyes - First Day of My Life
|150
|Radiohead - Nude
|149
|Led Zeppelin - When the Levee Breaks
|148
|Bob Dylan - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
|147
|Johnny Cash - Hurt
|146
|Sade - No Ordinary Love
|145
|Brandi Carlile - The Joke
|144
|Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
|143
|Metallica - One
|142
|Grandmaster Flash - The Message
|141
|The Flamingos - I Only Have Eyes for You
|140
|The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
|139
|Aretha Franklin - Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
|138
|Joan Jett - I Love Rock 'N Roll
|137
|George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today
|136
|The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
|135
|Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues
|134
|The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
|133
|Radiohead - Karma Police
|132
|Carly Simon - You're So Vain
|131
|Jimmy Buffet - A Pirate Looks At Forty
|130
|Bob Marley - Three Little Birds
|129
|Elton John - Your Song
|128
|Robert Johnson - Cross Road Blues
|127
|Bruce Springsteen - Jungleland
|126
|Fiona Apple - Criminal
|125
|Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral
|124
|Paul McCartney and Wings - Band on the Run
|123
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps
|122
|Tony Bennett - I Left My Heart In San Francisco
|121
|Neil Young - Cortez the Killer
|120
|Counting Crows - Round Here
|119
|Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
|118
|Nirvana - In Bloom
|117
|Billy Joel - Vienna
|116
|The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
|115
|Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know
|114
|Fleetwood Mac - Silver Springs
|113
|Patsy Cline - Crazy
|112
|R.E.M. - Nightswimming
|111
|Wilco - Jesus, Etc
|110
|Pink Floyd - Time
|109
|Taylor Swift - All Too Well
|108
|Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
|107
|Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
|106
|Elton John - Tiny Dancer
|105
|Billie Holiday - Strange Fruit
|104
|Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
|103
|The Rolling Stones - Tumbling Dice
|102
|Prince - Let's Go Crazy
|101
|Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
|100
|Van Morrison - Moondance
|99
|Modest Mouse - Float On
|98
|Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
|97
|Billy Joel - Piano Man
|96
|Glen Campbell - Wichita Lineman
|95
|Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You
|94
|Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
|93
|Songs: Ohia - Farewell Transmission
|92
|The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
|91
|Pearl Jam - Black
|90
|De La Soul - Eye Know
|89
|Simon & Garfunkel - The Sound of Silence
|88
|Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
|87
|Green Day - American Idiot
|86
|The Clash - London Calling
|85
|Outkast - Hey Ya!
|84
|John Prine - Angel From Montgomery
|83
|Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow
|82
|Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)
|81
|Prince - When Doves Cry
|80
|Jeff Buckley - Lover, You Should've Come Over
|79
|Metallica - Master of Puppets
|78
|The Beatles - I Want to Hold Your Hand
|77
|Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man
|76
|The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
|75
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|74
|Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City
|73
|Fugazi - Waiting Room
|72
|The Cure - Just Like Heaven
|71
|Neil Young - Harvest Moon
|70
|Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes
|69
|Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
|68
|Billy Joel - Scenes from an Italian Restaurant
|67
|U2 - With or Without You
|66
|Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke
|65
|The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
|64
|Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
|63
|Miles Davis - So What
|62
|The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For the Devil
|61
|Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
|60
|The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize??
|59
|Michael Jackson - Thriller
|58
|Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
|57
|Stevie Wonder - Superstition
|56
|The Beatles - Here Comes the Sun
|55
|Bill Withers - Aint No Sunshine
|54
|Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
|53
|Van Morrison - Into the Mystic
|52
|Grateful Dead - Ripple
|51
|Etta James - At Last
|50
|Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
|49
|Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth
|48
|Otis Redding - (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay
|47
|The Beatles - In My Life
|46
|Fleetwood Mac - Landslide
|45
|Foo Fighters - Everlong
|44
|The Rolling Stones - Can't You Hear Me Knocking
|43
|Jason Isbell - Cover Me Up
|42
|David Bowie - Heroes
|41
|The Beatles - Let It Be
|40
|Stevie Wonder - As
|39
|U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name
|38
|The Beatles - Something
|37
|Joni Mitchell - A Case of You
|36
|David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
|35
|Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee
|34
|John Prine - Paradise
|33
|Leonard Cohen - Hallelujah
|32
|Eagles - Hotel California
|31
|Queen and David Bowie - Under Pressure
|30
|Dolly Parton - Jolene
|29
|Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
|28
|The Who - Baba O'Riley
|27
|Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
|26
|Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule the World
|25
|Missy Elliott - Get Ur Freak On
|24
|The Band - The Weight
|23
|Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World
|22
|Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road
|21
|U2 - One
|20
|Jason Isbell - If We Were Vampires
|19
|Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
|18
|The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
|17
|Aretha Franklin - Respect
|16
|John Lennon - Imagine
|15
|The Beatles - Hey Jude
|14
|The Rolling Stones - Can't Always Get What You Want
|13
|Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
|12
|Édith Piaf - La Vie En Rose
|11
|Marvin Gaye - What's Going On
|10
|Tracy Chapman - Fast Car
|9
|Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone
|8
|Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
|7
|George Gershwin - Rhapsody In Blue
|6
|The Beach Boys - God Only Knows
|5
|Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
|4
|Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
|3
|The Beatles - A Day In The Life
|2
|Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
|1
|Prince - Purple Rain
Congratulations to Henry Fawcett of Louisville, the winner of the $500 shopping spree at Guestroom Records!