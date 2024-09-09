Greatest Songs of All Time Playlist

© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Published September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

Here's a playlist of the Greatest Songs of All Time as voted on by you! The songs are also listed below. Thanks for an amazing Fall Membership Drive!

500My Morning Jacket - Gideon
499Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
498Robyn - Dancing on My Own
497Guided By Voices - Glad Girls
496Tina Turner - Proud Mary
495Kendrick Lamar - Alright
494Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
493The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Take Five
492Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
491Rod Stewart - Maggie May
490The Shins - New Slang
489Sly & the Family Stone - Everyday People
488The English Beat - Save It For Later
487Heart - Crazy on You
486Radiohead - Creep
485Daft Punk - Get Lucky
484Marvin Gaye - Let's Get It On
483Nas Ft Ms Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled the World
482Madonna - Like a Prayer
481Pavement - Summer Babe (Winter Version)
480Merle Haggard - Mama Tried
479Big Star - The Ballad of El Goodoo
478Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now
477Pearl Jam - Alive
476Lou Reed - Walk on the Wild Side
475The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition
474Bob Dylan - Mr. Tamborine Man
473Ben Folds Five - Brick
472Lionel Richie - All Night Long
471Nina Simone - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
470Kendrick Lamar - i
469Wham! - Last Christmas
468Rage Against the Machine - Bulls on Parade
467Pink Floyd - Learning To Fly
466Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels
465Tom Waits - Ol' 55
464Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
463Simon & Garfunkel - Cecilia
462Prince - Kiss
461Glenn Miller - In the Mood
460Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You
459David Bowie - Modern Love
458The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog
457Curtis Mayfield - Move on Up
456The Soggy Bottom Boys - I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
455Stevie Wonder - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)
454Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
453The Chicks - Not Ready To Make Nice
452Prince - Little Red Corvette
451Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed
450Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill
449Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale
448Pulp - Common People
447Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
446Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman
445The Roches - Hammond Song
444Tool - Schism
443A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?
442Elton John - Rocket Man
441Waxahatchee - Lilacs
440Aaliyah - Are You That Somebody
439Cream - White Room
438Nick Drake - Pink Moon
437Townes Van Zandt - Pancho & Lefty
436Alicia Keys - Fallin'
435The Specials - A Message To You Rudy
434Sturgill Simpson - Turtles All the Way Down
433Madonna - Material Girl
432Peter Frampton - Do You Feel Like We Do
431The Impressions - People Get Ready
430The Breeders - Cannonball
429Traffic - Dear Mr. Fantasy
428Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
427Public Enemy - Fight the Power
426Alice In Chains - Would?
425Dire Staights - Romeo and Juliet
424The Andrew Sisters - Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy
423Talking Heads - (Nothing But) Flowers
422Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard
421Beyoncé - Formation
420Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
419Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
418Beck - Loser
417Loretta Lynn - Coal Miner's Daughter
416Lucinda Williams - Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
415The Doors - Light My Fire
414Simon & Garfunkel - America
413Otis Redding - Try a Little Tenderness
412Joni Mitchell - Woodstock
411The Temptations - I Heard It Through the Grapevine
410The Staples Singers - I'll Take You There
409Tom Petty - Yer So Bad
408Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
407Al Green - Let's Stay Together
406T. Rex - Jeepster
405Marty Robbins - El Paso
404Thin Lizzy - Cowboy Song
403Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
402Nine Inch Nails - Hurt
401John Coltrane - My Favorite Things
400Wilco - Impossible Germany
399Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over
398Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
397Soundgarden - Rusty Cage
396Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream
395Tom Waits - Hold On
394Bill Haley and His Comets - Rock Around the Clock
393Abba - Dancing Queen
392Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy In New York
391Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity
390The Kingsmen - Louie Louie
389Ray Charles - Georgia on My Mind
388Waylon Jennings - Waymore's Blues
387Pink Floyd - Us and Them
386My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the Black Parade
385The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait
384Weekend - Blinding Lights
383Beyoncé - Freedom
382Joni Mitchell - Both Sides, Now
381Led Zeppelin - Rock and Roll
380Jeff Buckley - Last Goodbye
379The Strokes - Last Nite
378Bobby Darin - Mack the Knife
377U2 - Bad
376Donna Summer - Last Dance
375The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
374Britney Spears - Toxic
373Beyoncé - Crazy In Love
372Joni Mitchell - Blue
371TV on the Radio - Wolf Like Me
370Son Volt - Tear Stained Eye
369R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
368Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
367Rogers & Hammerstein - Climb Ev'ry Mountain
366Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
365R.E.M. - Don't Go Back To Rockville
364The Ronettes - Be My Baby
363Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
362Siouxie & The Banshees - Spellbound
361T. Rex - Bang a Gong (Get It On)
360Sheryl Crow - If It Makes You Happy
359Joni Mitchell - River
358Tyler Childers - Shake the Frost
357Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
356ZZ Top - Just Got Paid
355Warren G - Regulate
354Garth Brooks - The Dance
353Cheap Trick - Surrender
352Toto - Africa
351Spoon - The Way We Get By
350The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
349Childish Gambino - This Is America
348Nina Simone - Feeling Good
347Pretenders - I'll Stand By You
346Queen - I Want To Break Free
345Pixies - Monkey Gone To Heaven
344Rod Stewart - Mandolin Wind
343Spandau Ballet - True
342The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
341Taylor Swift - Love Story
340The Zombies - Time of the Season
339Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
338Sting - Fields of Gold
337Pearl Jam - Yellow Ledbetter
336Willie Nelson - Always on My Mind
335Stevie Wonder - Higher Ground
334Bill Withers - Lean On Me
333Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl
332Etta James - A Sunday Kind of Love
331Warren Zevon - Keep Me In Your Heart
330TLC - Waterfalls
329The Rolling Stones - Dead Flowers
328Roy Orbison - Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)
327Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)
326Todd Rundgren - Hello It's Me
325Matthew Sweet - Girlfriend
324When In Rome - The Promise
323Steely Dan - Reelin' In the Years
322Little Richard - Lucille
321Taylor Swift - Shake It Off
320U2 - All I Want Is You
319Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel
318Steve Miller Band - The Joker
317Survivor - Eye of the Tiger
316Jimmy Eat World - The Middle
315Harry Nilsson - Without You
314The Youngbloods - Get Together 1967
313Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching
312Jimi Hendrix - The Wind Cries Mary
311The Trashmen - Surfin' Bird
310Sufjan Stevens - Chicago
309Talking Heads - Slippery People
308Yo La Tengo - Autumn Sweater
307Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
306Talking Heads - Life During Wartime
305Blondie - Heart of Glass
304Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
303Sonic Youth - Teen Age Riot
302The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon
301The Rolling Stones - Miss You
300Slint - Good Morning, Captain
299U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
298Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
297Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog
296Television - Marquee Moon
295Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood
294Blind Melon - No Rain
293Rush - 2112 Overture
292The Replacements - Alex Chilton
291The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight
290The Tubes - She's a Beauty
289Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk
288Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey
287Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
286Oasis - Wonderwall
285The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane
284R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
283Fiona Apple - Ladies
282Blackstreet - No Diggity
281Creedance Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
280Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
279Nat "King" Cole - Nature Boy
278George Harrison - All Things Must Pass
277Willie Nelson - Stardust
276Carpenters - Superstar
275New Order - Blue Monday
274Redbone - Come and Get Your Love
273World Party - Put the Message In the Box
272The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
271The Pogues - Fairytale of New York
270Stevie Wonder - I Wish
269Pink Floyd - Another Brick In the Wall
268Tom Petty - Mary Jane's Last Dance
267Blind Faith - Can't Find My Way Home
266John Prine - Hello In There.
265Leonard Cohen - Suzanne
264Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
263The White Stripes - Icky Thump
262Marvin Gaye - Inner City Blues
261Queen - Somebody to Love
260They Might Be Giants - Birdhouse In Your Soul
259Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
258Steely Dan - Dirty Work
257Sly & The Family Stone - Dance to the Music
256Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta
255Sade - Smooth Operator
254Black Sabbath - War Pigs / Luke's Wall
253Garth Brooks - Friends In Low Places
252The Cranberries - Linger
251Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land
250Elvis Costello - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
249Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel
248Seal - Crazy
247Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
246Emmylou Harris - Blue Kentucky Girl
245Thunderclap Newman - Something In The Air
244Heart - Barracuda
243Rod Stewart - Forever Young
242The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
241The Walflowers - One Headlight
240Tom Waits - Jockey Full of Bourbon
239Warren Zevon - Carmelita
238Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds
237Tori Amos - Silent All These Years
236Aerosmith - Dream On
235Queen - We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions
234No Doubt - Don't Speak
233Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky
232U2 - Pride (In the Name of Love)
231Guns N' Roses - Patience
230Pink Floyd - Money
229Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness
228Counting Crows - A Long December
227Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb
226John Prine - Sam Stone
225Pearl Jam - Corduroy
224Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire
223The Beatles - Yesterday
222Lana Del Rey - Young and Beautiful
221David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
220The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
219Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time
218Jim Croce - I Got a Name
217Elton John - Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters
216Cat Stevens - Wild World
215Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
214My Morning Jacket - One Big Holiday
213Built To Spill - Carry the Zero
212James Taylor - Fire and Rain
211Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al
210The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
209Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
208The Clash - Train In Vain (Stand by Me)
207Patty Griffin - Long Ride Home
206The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
205Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4
204Tom Petty - American Girl
203Patti Smith - Because the Night
202Oasis - Champagne Supernova
201The Rolling Stones - Beast of Burden
200Astrud Gilberto - The Girl From Ipanema
199Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line
198America - Ventura Highway
197Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees
196Grateful Dead - Shakedown Street
195Paul Simon - Graceland
194Journey - Don't Stop Believin'
193Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer
192Eric Clapton - Layla
191Cass Elliot - Make Your Own Kind of Music
190U.S.A. For Africa - We Are the World
189The Postal Service - Such Great Heights
188U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
187Brandi Carlile - The Story
186Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down
185Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime
184Beastie Boys - Sabotage
183Prince - 1999
182Eminem - Stan
181Crosby, Stills & Nash - Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
180Duke Ellington - Blood Count
179Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's Alright
178Radiohead - Paranoid Android
177Don Mclean - American Pie
176Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A-Changin'
175The Cure - Disintegration
174Talking Heads - Burning Down the House
173Adele - Rolling In the Deep
172Bob Dylan - Blowin' In the Wind
171Patty Griffin - Heavenly Day
170Led Zeppelin - Going To California
169Indigo Girls - Closer to Fine
168Wilco - I Am Trying To Break Your Heart
167The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby
166AC/DC - Back In Black
165Aretha Franklin - (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
164The Cranberries - Dreams
163David Bowie - Life on Mars?
162The Five Stairsteps - O-o-h Child
161Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit
160Nat "King" Cole - L-O-V-E
159Pixies - Where Is My Mind?
158Frank Sinatra - My Way
157Indigo Girls - Galileo
156George Michael - Freedom! ‘90
155Kermit the Frog - Rainbow Connection
154The Smashing Pumpkins - Today
153The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset
152George Harrison - My Sweet Lord
151Bright Eyes - First Day of My Life
150Radiohead - Nude
149Led Zeppelin - When the Levee Breaks
148Bob Dylan - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
147Johnny Cash - Hurt
146Sade - No Ordinary Love
145Brandi Carlile - The Joke
144Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
143Metallica - One
142Grandmaster Flash - The Message
141The Flamingos - I Only Have Eyes for You
140The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
139Aretha Franklin - Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
138Joan Jett - I Love Rock 'N Roll
137George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today
136The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
135Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues
134The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
133Radiohead - Karma Police
132Carly Simon - You're So Vain
131Jimmy Buffet - A Pirate Looks At Forty
130Bob Marley - Three Little Birds
129Elton John - Your Song
128Robert Johnson - Cross Road Blues
127Bruce Springsteen - Jungleland
126Fiona Apple - Criminal
125Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral
124Paul McCartney and Wings - Band on the Run
123Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps
122Tony Bennett - I Left My Heart In San Francisco
121Neil Young - Cortez the Killer
120Counting Crows - Round Here
119Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
118Nirvana - In Bloom
117Billy Joel - Vienna
116The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
115Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know
114Fleetwood Mac - Silver Springs
113Patsy Cline - Crazy
112R.E.M. - Nightswimming
111Wilco - Jesus, Etc
110Pink Floyd - Time
109Taylor Swift - All Too Well
108Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
107Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
106Elton John - Tiny Dancer
105Billie Holiday - Strange Fruit
104Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
103The Rolling Stones - Tumbling Dice
102Prince - Let's Go Crazy
101Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
100Van Morrison - Moondance
99Modest Mouse - Float On
98Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
97Billy Joel - Piano Man
96Glen Campbell - Wichita Lineman
95Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You
94Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
93Songs: Ohia - Farewell Transmission
92The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
91Pearl Jam - Black
90De La Soul - Eye Know
89Simon & Garfunkel - The Sound of Silence
88Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
87Green Day - American Idiot
86The Clash - London Calling
85Outkast - Hey Ya!
84John Prine - Angel From Montgomery
83Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow
82Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)
81Prince - When Doves Cry
80Jeff Buckley - Lover, You Should've Come Over
79Metallica - Master of Puppets
78The Beatles - I Want to Hold Your Hand
77Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man
76The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
75The Killers - Mr. Brightside
74Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City
73Fugazi - Waiting Room
72The Cure - Just Like Heaven
71Neil Young - Harvest Moon
70Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes
69Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
68Billy Joel - Scenes from an Italian Restaurant
67U2 - With or Without You
66Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke
65The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
64Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
63Miles Davis - So What
62The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For the Devil
61Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
60The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize??
59Michael Jackson - Thriller
58Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
57Stevie Wonder - Superstition
56The Beatles - Here Comes the Sun
55Bill Withers - Aint No Sunshine
54Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
53Van Morrison - Into the Mystic
52Grateful Dead - Ripple
51Etta James - At Last
50Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
49Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth
48Otis Redding - (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay
47The Beatles - In My Life
46Fleetwood Mac - Landslide
45Foo Fighters - Everlong
44The Rolling Stones - Can't You Hear Me Knocking
43Jason Isbell - Cover Me Up
42David Bowie - Heroes
41The Beatles - Let It Be
40Stevie Wonder - As
39U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name
38The Beatles - Something
37Joni Mitchell - A Case of You
36David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
35Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee
34John Prine - Paradise
33Leonard Cohen - Hallelujah
32Eagles - Hotel California
31Queen and David Bowie - Under Pressure
30Dolly Parton - Jolene
29Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
28The Who - Baba O'Riley
27Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
26Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule the World
25Missy Elliott - Get Ur Freak On
24The Band - The Weight
23Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World
22Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road
21U2 - One
20Jason Isbell - If We Were Vampires
19Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
18The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
17Aretha Franklin - Respect
16John Lennon - Imagine
15The Beatles - Hey Jude
14The Rolling Stones - Can't Always Get What You Want
13Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
12Édith Piaf - La Vie En Rose
11Marvin Gaye - What's Going On
10Tracy Chapman - Fast Car
9Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone
8Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
7George Gershwin - Rhapsody In Blue
6The Beach Boys - God Only Knows
5Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
4Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
3The Beatles - A Day In The Life
2Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
1Prince - Purple Rain

Congratulations to Henry Fawcett of Louisville, the winner of the $500 shopping spree at Guestroom Records!

Music
