WFPK Song of the Day: Kim Deal "Crystal Breath"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Kim Deal
Alex de Corte
Kim Deal

Kim Deal Announces Debut Solo Album NOBODY LOVES YOU MORE With Lead Single "CRYSTAL BREATH"

The BreedersKim Deal has announced her long-awaited debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More, sharing the lead single, “Crystal Breath.” The new track is fuzzed-out with pulsating beats and doesn’t spare the distortion. “It’s kind of about self-loathing and obsessive-compulsive behavior,” Deal shared, “but set to a dance beat.
Check it out below.

The album was written and produced by Deal herself with the late Steve Albini, and features contributions from a number of past and present members of The Breeders, as well as Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub; and The Raconteurs’ Jack Lawrence.

The 11-track new project is set for release November 22nd on 4AD and contains the previously released single “Coast.”

Although this is her debut album, it’s not the first time she has gone solo –she self-released a five-part, ten-song seven-inch vinyl series in 2013.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

