WFPK Song of the Day: Blondshell "What's Fair"

Blondshell, a.k.a. Sabrina Teitelbaum, has shared the deeply personal new song titled “What’s Fair.” The song’s heartfelt and weighty lyrics deal with the complexities of mother/daughter relationships.

Teitelbaum elaborated, “I think that any relationship between a mother and a daughter is inherently complicated. Maybe it’s because of my own relationship, which was grounded in a lot of trauma and loss, but I think it’s always confusing. What are you allowed to expect, what is normal, what behavior from a parent is okay or not okay etc? And to what extent does ‘normal’ even matter when your experience is all you have. I was just trying to sift through the past when I wrote this song and I mostly had a lot of questions.”

The track is paired with a music video directed by Julian Klincewicz.

