WFPK Song of the Day: Blondshell "What's Fair"

By John Timmons
Published August 26, 2024
Blondshell
Daniel Topete
/
Partisan
Blondshell

Blondshell Drops New Single and Video “What's Fair”

Blondshell, a.k.a. Sabrina Teitelbaum, has shared the deeply personal new song titled “What’s Fair.” The song’s heartfelt and weighty lyrics deal with the complexities of mother/daughter relationships.

Teitelbaum elaborated, “I think that any relationship between a mother and a daughter is inherently complicated. Maybe it’s because of my own relationship, which was grounded in a lot of trauma and loss, but I think it’s always confusing. What are you allowed to expect, what is normal, what behavior from a parent is okay or not okay etc? And to what extent does ‘normal’ even matter when your experience is all you have. I was just trying to sift through the past when I wrote this song and I mostly had a lot of questions.”

The track is paired with a music video directed by Julian Klincewicz.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
