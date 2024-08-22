WFPK Song of the Day: "Yo Me Estreso" featuring Weird Al Yankovic

On their latest single, “Yo Me Estreso,” The Linda Lindas fuse their signature punky pop sound with Latin music styles. Weird Al Yankovic adds his accordion work on the track and makes an appearance in the accompanying video. The Latinx and Asian band will be releasing their long-awaited sophomore album, No Obligation, October 11 on Epitaph Records.

"'Yo Me Estreso' is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious, and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren't," said the band's vocalist/guitarist Bela Salazar. She added that musically, "it was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda, and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style."

The song is accompanied by this colorful, circus-themed video directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford.

The band worked on the new album over the last two years. The challenge was finding time to record due to their school and touring schedules. They did find time to write and record during spring and winter breaks, and occasional long weekend. Band members Lucia de la Garza and Eloise Wong are still in high school, and drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar has graduated high-school. The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Green Day.

