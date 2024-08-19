© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C. "Here's The Thing"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Fontaines D.C.
Simon Wheatley
Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. share new single and cinematic video "Here's The Thing"

Irish post-punk heroes Fontaines D.C. have dropped the third and final preview from their highly-anticipated new album, Romance, out August 23 on XL Recordings. The latest track “Here's The Thing” is a fast-paced, gritty, guitar-driven number that follows previously released songs “Starburster” and “Favourite.”

Frontman Grian Chatten described the new song this way: “It’s an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness.”

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Luna Carmoon that was inspired by supernatural teen-horror classics like The Lost Boys and Phenomena. Watch below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
