WFPK Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C. "Here's The Thing"

Irish post-punk heroes Fontaines D.C. have dropped the third and final preview from their highly-anticipated new album, Romance, out August 23 on XL Recordings. The latest track “Here's The Thing” is a fast-paced, gritty, guitar-driven number that follows previously released songs “Starburster” and “Favourite.”

Frontman Grian Chatten described the new song this way: “It’s an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness.”

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Luna Carmoon that was inspired by supernatural teen-horror classics like The Lost Boys and Phenomena. Watch below.

