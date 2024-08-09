Cassandra Lewis Is Your Next Favorite Singer

Cassandra Lewis may very well be your next favorite singer. She is certainly one of mine after interviewing her in the 91.9 WFPK studio recently and being totally blown away by her powerful vocals and presence in that small room! We also found out so much more about who she is, where she comes from, how she dealt with a very difficult childhood, and about her vocal coach who literally saved her life. You can hear it all in our interview plus 3 songs performed live. Her new album is called Lost In A Dream on Elektra Records. Also, enjoy this video and performance of her single "So Bad" live from a parking garage in downtown L.A.!