© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Finding Hope in The Darkness in Lance Whalen's New Song "Shadows and Smoke"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
Lance Whalen
Photo by Jamie Newell
Lance Whalen

Lance Whalen is a Kentucky musician now based in Nashville, TN. and recently released a song that finds hope in the darkness called "Shadows and Smoke". Singing with him is Renee Wahl whose voice adds the perfect amount of 'smoke' to the song. Towards the end of the song Lance screams "everything is fine" which we all know isn't the case but we also know the word "fine" is often used to cover up the truth. We asked Lance to tell us more about himself and the new tune:
I am a KY native, I moved to Nashville when i graduated UK, but returned to central KY to take care of my terminally ill parents. Shadows and smoke was inspired by KY author Amanda Crum. During those dark times we met at the library to work on songs , singing, and art once a week. For Sanity Sake The song describes a relationship I was happily in and how it slid off the rails gradually and then dramatically.

"Shadows and Smoke" is now streaming.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.