Finding Hope in The Darkness in Lance Whalen's New Song "Shadows and Smoke"

Lance Whalen is a Kentucky musician now based in Nashville, TN. and recently released a song that finds hope in the darkness called "Shadows and Smoke". Singing with him is Renee Wahl whose voice adds the perfect amount of 'smoke' to the song. Towards the end of the song Lance screams "everything is fine" which we all know isn't the case but we also know the word "fine" is often used to cover up the truth. We asked Lance to tell us more about himself and the new tune:

I am a KY native, I moved to Nashville when i graduated UK, but returned to central KY to take care of my terminally ill parents. Shadows and smoke was inspired by KY author Amanda Crum. During those dark times we met at the library to work on songs , singing, and art once a week. For Sanity Sake The song describes a relationship I was happily in and how it slid off the rails gradually and then dramatically.

"Shadows and Smoke" is now streaming.