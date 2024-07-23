WFPK Song of the Day: Joy Oladokun "Drugs"

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Joy Oladokun, has released her new song “DRUGS.” This follows the recent release of “QUESTIONS, CHAOS, & FAITH.”

“I wrote ‘DRUGS’ about feeling like my vices weren’t vice-ing hard enough,” Oladokun shared. “I think it became really easy for me to medicate my anxiety or anger or disillusionment instead of addressing those things head on. This is song is about realizing that and finding a new way to get by.” Listen below.

Since her breakthrough in 2020, Oladokun has released a pair of hugely acclaimed full-length albums—2021’s in defense of my own happiness and 2023’s Proof of Life—both of which landed on numerous best-of-the-year lists. Both “QUESTIONS, CHAOS, & FAITH” and “DRUGS” will be featured on Oladokun’s highly anticipated new studio album. No date had been set for the release.

