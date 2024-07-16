© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Kim Deal "Coast"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:17 AM EDT
Kim Deal
Kristin Sollecito
/
4AD
Kim Deal

The Breeders' Kim Deal shares new solo single "Coast"

Best known for her roles in legendary bands The Breeders and Pixies, Kim Deal has released the new song “Coast,” her first new solo material since 2014.

“Coast” was written in 2020 after being at her friend Mike Montgomery’s wedding when the house band, The Grape Whizzers, jammed Jimmy Buffett’s 1977 ‘Margaritaville’ with “revelatory levels of low self-esteem.” But the song’s roots reach back as far as 2000, when Kim was staying on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket, an unlikely retreat for the Ohio native (“I hate the sun, beach and watersports.”)

The new track was recorded by the late Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. Lindsay Glover and Breeders alum Mando Lopez are the song’s rhythm section, Kim’s sister Kelley plays guitar and horns are by Chicago marching band Mucca Pazza.

Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
