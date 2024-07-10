WFPK Song of the Day: Beach Bunny "Vertigo"

Chicago indie-rockers Beach Bunny are back with a new single titled “Vertigo,” their first new release since 2022’s Emotional Creature.

About the track, vocalist Lili Trifilio shared: “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self-awareness so ergo a bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4-hour flight.”

You can check out ‘Vertigo’ below.

