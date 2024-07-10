© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Beach Bunny "Vertigo"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
Ash Armitage
/
AWAL
Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny return with new single "Vertigo"

Chicago indie-rockers Beach Bunny are back with a new single titled “Vertigo,” their first new release since 2022’s Emotional Creature.

About the track, vocalist Lili Trifilio shared: “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self-awareness so ergo a bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4-hour flight.”

You can check out ‘Vertigo’ below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

