© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville artist John Fauver brings joy with his animated video for his song "Good Things"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
John Fauver's video for "Good Things"
John Fauver
John Fauver's video for "Good Things"

How about some joy today? How about joy every day? Treat yourself to this new stop-motion/animated video from Louisville artist and musician John Fauver featuring his new song "Good Things". In a world where things are tough and we are inundated with bad news, the song reminds us that 'good things' happen, too. "Awesome Sauce" is the fictional band featured in the storyline and the characters are so cute, you can't help but smile! For more fun videos from John, you can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.