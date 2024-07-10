Louisville artist John Fauver brings joy with his animated video for his song "Good Things"

How about some joy today? How about joy every day? Treat yourself to this new stop-motion/animated video from Louisville artist and musician John Fauver featuring his new song "Good Things". In a world where things are tough and we are inundated with bad news, the song reminds us that 'good things' happen, too. "Awesome Sauce" is the fictional band featured in the storyline and the characters are so cute, you can't help but smile! For more fun videos from John, you can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.